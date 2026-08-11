‘The Office’ star Lucy Davis says she has incurable breast cancer

FILE PHOTO: Lucy Davis attends the Netflix Original Series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" red carpet and premiere event on October 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

A star of the UK version of “The Office” has shared that she has incurable breast cancer.

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Lucy Davis, 53, played Dawn Tinsley in the BBC show.

She said she has stage four cancer, which was diagnosed a year and a half ago. The cancer has metastasized to her spine, hip and ribs, and has advanced so much that it is “too late” for chemotherapy, The Telegraph reported.

Davis said in an Instagram post, “As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can.”

Davis was the receptionist on “The Office,” which ran from 2001 to 2003.

She also appeared in “Shaun of the Dead,” “Wonder Woman,” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” the BBC reported.

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