‘Out of nowhere, it hit me’: Triathlon coach repels alligator attack in Savannah River

File photo. A North Carolina triathlon coach was bitten by an alligator while training in the Savannah River.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A North Carolina triathlon coach used his head -- and his fingers -- to repel an alligator attack during an Ironman practice swim in the Savannah River.

[ Read more trending news ]

Jonathan Bruney, 31, of Charlotte, was swimming near the North Augusta, South Carolina, side of the river on Sunday, when the reptile grabbed his arm, WSOC reported.

Bruney kept his composure and gouged the alligator -- which measured between 4 and 5 feet in length -- in its eyes, causing it to let go.

“I just knew the eyes were what you should target,” Bruney told WRDW. “I put my hand on the snout, reached up, and pushed my thumb into his eyeball, and he released.”

A triathlon coach training for Ironman Augusta is recovering after an alligator attacked him during a course-preview swim in the Savannah River Sunday morning.



Read more: https://t.co/DHXf14UuOH — The Augusta PRESS (@AugustaPress) August 24, 2026

Bruney had brought several of his athletes to the area to train for a “race rehearsal” for next month’s Ironman competition in Augusta, according to the television station. The group was going to navigate the swimming portion of Augusta’s Ironman course before previewing the running and bicycle courses.

The attack happened between about 10 and 10:30 a.m. ET, The Augusta Press reported. Bruney, a former resident of Augusta, said he was about 60 yards offshore when the alligator struck his right side and bit his triceps and upper arm.

“Basically, out of nowhere, it hit me,” Bruney told WRDW. “It was a pretty big impact to my right side

“It felt as if my elbow had made a hard impact, maybe like diving on a gym basketball court.”

Bruney swam toward a nearby homeowner’s dock while yelling for his athletes to exit the water, The Augusta Press reported. Everyone else made it safely to shore, he said.

Bruney was in shock and bleeding heavily from a deep gash that later required a procedure and “quite a few stitches,” according to the WRDW.

Triathlete Matthew Davis, a wilderness first responder who was swimming behind Bruney, ripped the cord off his swim buoy and used it as a tourniquet.

“I told him, ‘It’s gonna hurt,’” Davis told the television station. “I squeezed as hard as I could, and I could watch the bleeding stop as we applied the tourniquet.”

Bruney was transported by a private vehicle to an area hospital. Doctors told him the bite mainly damaged skin and fat rather than muscle.

“Once again, it could have been a lot worse,” Bruney told WRDW. “I guess I won the alligator lottery.”

Bruney must remain out of the water for up to four weeks, but he plans to continue competing in the Sept. 27 competition, WSOC reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group