Perez Hilton enters residential treatment center; family disputes health rumors

Perez Hilton
Perez Hilton: File photo Perez Hilton attends the grand opening of Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace on Jan. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. His family provided an update on Monday, stating that the celebrity blogger had entered a residential treatment center. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Perez Hilton has entered a residential treatment center, more than a month after the celebrity blogger livestreamed acts of self-harm that caused him to be hospitalized, his family said.

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Family members also addressed what they called “false rumors” online about Hilton’s health.

In a message posted to Hilton’s website on Monday, his family said that the blogger is expected to remain in the center for several weeks, Rolling Stone reported.

“This was an important next step, but there’s still a long road ahead,” the statement read.

Hilton, 48, currently has no access to his phone or laptop and has limited contact with family members and friends so he can “focus fully on his mental health and recovery,” the family statement said.

“Perez is alive, he’s getting help, and he’s surrounded by people who want to see him healthy and happy again,” the family said, according to NBC News.

Perez Hilton hospitalized after apparent self-harm during livestream ]

On Aug. 4, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed it “received multiple calls regarding an individual who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media,”CNN reported.

Deputies determined that Hilton had engaged in self-harm during a TikTok livestream from his Miami home in which he engaged in self-harm. An incident report stated that a fire rescue team “began treatment on scene for multiple lacerations and an overdose.”

Hilton was hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows a person to be placed into custody involuntarily if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

TikTok removed the video, but not before the disturbing images were shared. A spokesperson for the social media platform told People the automated moderation system flagged the video after several minutes and routed it to a team for review, but there was a delay in removing it due to an error. TikTok also alerted law enforcement, the spokesperson said.

Perez Hilton’s mother seeks temporary custody of his 3 children ]

The family statement issued on Monday also criticized “false reports about Hilton’s health,” Rolling Stone reported.

“Perez has not lost 10 years of his memory, does not believe it’s 2016, and is not confused about where he is. He is lucid and communicates clearly with his family. He does not have stitches and is not covered in gauze,” family members said. “No family member, and no one authorized to speak on Perez’s behalf, provided these false claims.”

Hilton rose to fame during the early 2000s for publicizing and at times criticizing celebrities for their public gaffes or legal scrapes, NBC News reported.

He had recently moved with his three children to Miami from their home in Las Vegas. The children are safe and remain in the care of their grandmother, the family said in Monday’s update.

Teresita Lavandeira filed a petition in a Miami-Dade County family court on Aug. 7, three days after Perez’s livestream, WTVJ reported.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. You can also text CONNECT to 741741, the Crisis Text Line.

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