Pete Banaszak, who helped Raiders win first Super Bowl title, dies at 82

The running back (40), who played 13 seasons with the Oakland Raiders, died on Oct. 24. He was 82.

Pete Banaszak, a running back who helped the Oakland Raiders win their first Super Bowl and was a key part of the controversial “Holy Roller” play, has died at the age of 82, the team announced Saturday.

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“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Pete Banaszak, whose toughness, competitive spirit, and dedication embodied a legendary era of Raiders football and made him a cherished member of the Silver and Black,” the team said in a statement. “He went on to play 173 regular-season games with the Raiders, playing a central role in the famous ‘Holy Roller’ play and scoring 16 rushing touchdowns in 1975, a total that remains a single-season franchise record.

“The deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Pete’s wife Sue, daughters Rebecca and Amy, grandsons Luke, Austin, and Connor, and all of his loved ones.”

Nicknamed “The Rooster,” Banaszak spent his entire 13-year NFL career with Oakland. He scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl XI to help the Raiders defeat the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 and win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

https://t.co/xjK74om41O — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 24, 2026

Banaszak was also the middleman in the “Holy Roller” game, one of the most famous – or infamous -- plays in NFL history, according to NFL.com.

During a Week 2 game in 1978 against the San Diego Chargers, the Raiders trailed 20-14 with 10 seconds to play were at the Chargers’ 14-yard line. Quarterback Ken Stabler appeared to be sacked, but he fumbled the ball forward. Banaszak jumped on the loose ball and moved it forward, where it was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown that tied the score. Oakland converted the extra point to win, 21-20.

The rules have since been changed to prevent such advances on an offensive fumble, NFL.com reported.

Banaszak was born on May 21, 1944, in Crivitz, Wisconsin. He played college football at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 1966 AFL draft.

During his career with Oakland, Banaszak rushed for 3,772 yards and 47 touchdowns during the regular season. He also caught 121 passes for 1,022 yards and five touchdowns.

He also scored five rushing touchdowns and caught a pass for a score in the postseason, including the two scores in Super Bowl XI.

Banaszak also played in Super Bowl II, a game the Raiders lost 33-14 to the Green Bay Packers.

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