Dan Carney, who founded Pizza Hut with his brother in 1958, died on Nov. 13. He was 95.

Dan Carney, who co-founded Pizza Hut with his younger brother in 1958, died on Friday, according to his obituary. He was 95.

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The Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, which Carney served as board chairman for 50 years, confirmed his death to KSNW on Monday.

Carney and his brother Frank founded Pizza Hut in Wichita, Kansas, after receiving a $600 loan from their mother, according to the television station. They turned their investment into a giant corporation that is one of the largest pizza chains in the world.

According to his alma mater, Wichita State University, Carney was “an entrepreneur, philanthropist and proud Shocker whose impact on our university and community will be felt for generations.”

“For more than seven decades, Dan was deeply committed to Wichita State, sharing his time, leadership and generosity in ways that strengthened the university and created opportunities with countless students,” the university wrote on social media.

The Carney brothers opened their first restaurant on the corner of Kellogg and Bluff in east Wichita, the same location where their father ran a grocery store, CNN reported. They decided to serve pizza after reading a magazine article about its growing popularity, according to WSU’s Pizza Hut Museum.

The business rapidly grew, and after one year, the brothers had opened five locations in Wichita, KSNW reported. The first franchised Pizza Hut location opened in Topeka in 1959, according to the television station.

In 1977, the Carney brothers sold the chain to PepsiCo for an estimated $310 million, KSNW reported. Frank Carney died in 2020, according to the television station.

REST IN PEACE: Dan Carney, Pizza Hut co-founder and Wichita State graduate, dies at 95. #linkinbio #kwch12 https://t.co/V7WTdgZBQn — KWCH 12 News (@KWCH12) November 16, 2026

Daniel M. Carney was born on Oct. 6, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, one of 12 children, according to his obituary. He graduated from Wichita University (now known as Wichita State University) with a degree in business and economics, and later earned an MBA from the school in 2004, KSNW reported.

He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and married his high school sweetheart, the late Beverly Singleton, on Feb. 11, 1954, according to his obituary. The couple raised six children.

In 2001, Dan Carney married Gayla Wagnon Coulter, KSNW reported.

According to Carney’s obituary, “Dan’s life was guided by faith, honesty, compassion, and love.”

“He will be remembered as a visionary leader, trusted mentor, loyal friend, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather,” the obituary added. “But above all, as a humble servant of God. His legacy of generosity, integrity, strength, and kindness will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have known him.”

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