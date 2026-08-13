Police look for ‘tomb raiders’ who took heirlooms from cemeteries

Three people are wanted for breaking into cemetery niches and stealing heirlooms, the Orange County Sheriff said.

Law enforcement in Orange County, Florida, is looking for three people accused of breaking into cemetery niches to steal valuable heirlooms interred with cremated remains.

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The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that Drake Lee Milam, his girlfriend Porsche Bancroft, and her mother Angela Garrett are accused of targeting cemeteries in at least nine states and taking items placed in the niches, WFTV reported.

There are at least 20 cases in Florida alone where deeply personal items, such as jewelry, were taken, officials said.

Other states where they allegedly broke into niches include Oklahoma, Minnesota, Texas, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina and New York, WPEC reported.

The sheriff said that families should check their loved ones’ resting places to make sure that they are secure.

It is believed that the three live in Indianapolis and are wanted on warrants that would see them extradited to Florida.

The Central Florida Crimeline is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have information, you can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

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