Postal worker accused of stealing package containing $46K worth of sports cards

Trenton Bogenreif is accused of stealing six high-ticket sports cards that collectively are worth nearly $46,000.

LINCOLN, Neb. — A U.S. Postal Service employee in Nebraska is accused of stealing a package that contained six high-priced football and basketball cards worth nearly $46,000, authorities said.

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One of the cards was later found posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace, KOLN reported.

According to Lancaster County Department of Corrections online records, Trenton Bogenreif, 31, was arrested on Aug. 30. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking of $5,000 or more.

The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to a post office at Seventh and R streets on Saturday shortly after 9 p.m. ET, KLKN reported.

The victim told police that he did not receive a package that had been scheduled for delivery that day. According to a police report, investigators believe Bogenreif found the cards in an open box in a back room of the post office facility and took them.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, the six cards in the package included:

2025 Bowman Chrome Autographed Orange Mojo Victor Wembanyama;

2025 Donruss Optic Uptown White Sparkle – Quinshon Judkins;

2020 Panini Absolute Kaboom – Patrick Mahomes/Tom Brady;

2013 Cracked Ice Prizm – Drew Brees, numbered to 140;

2014 Chrome Sepia Refractor – Tom Brady.

Police, noting that one of the cards was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, arranged a time to “buy” the card from the seller, KLKN reported.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, the items offered for sale were the Wembanyama and Judkins cards, and the seller was seeking $20,000. The Wembanyama card had a value of between $20,000 and $25,000, the collectibles news outlet reported.

“Online communication with the seller led to an arranged purchase around 11:15 p.m. with plainclothes officers,” Lincoln Police Department information manager Erika Thomas said, according to the sports memorabilia news outlet. “They met the suspect at WarHorse Casino where he was ultimately taken into custody.”

Bogenreif was taken into custody at the Lincoln casino, KOLN reported.

Police confiscated the two cards from the attempted transaction. The other four cards have not been recovered, according to Sports Collectors Daily. Officers believe those cards were already sold or traded at a card show in the Omaha area, the website reported.

Bogenreif remains in jail, according to the Lancaster County Department of Corrections website. Bail was set at $50,000.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

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