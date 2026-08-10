Powerball jackpot grows to $905M for Monday’s drawing

FILE PHOTO: The Powerball jackpot has gotten closer to $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot is inching closer to $1 billion as the jackpot continues to grow.

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The estimated jackpot for Monday, Aug. 10th’s drawing is $905 million, Powerball officials said. If won it is paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments.

It would be the eighth largest jackpot in the game’s history. The largest jackpot — $2.040 billion — was won on Nov. 7, 2022 in California.

The cash option is $391.9 million lump sum.

No one hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the Aug. 8 drawing. Those numbers were 5-9-35-54-63 and Powerball 7. It had a 3X Power Play.

There was one ticket that came really close to taking the jackpot. A ticket sold in Texas selected the five numbers correctly and had a Power Play, for a $2 million prize.

Four tickets were sold that matched the five numbers, but didn’t have a Power Play, so people in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota and New York walked away with $1 million each.

The Powerball numbers will be pulled at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

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