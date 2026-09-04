Pregnant woman, unborn child dies after her hair is caught in go-kart

FILE PHOTO: A woman and her unborn baby died after her hair got caught in the sprocket of a go-kart.

FLORENCE, S.C. — A 24-year-old South Carolina woman and her unborn child died after her hair got caught in a go-kart sprocket.

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WIS reported that Baylee Johnson, who was 15 weeks pregnant, died on Aug. 31 in Florence, South Carolina.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker told The State that Johnson’s long ponytail got caught in the sprocket on Aug. 23 and hyperextended her neck backward, cutting off oxygen.

Baker told the newspaper Johnson had no pulse when she was taken from the go-kart, but first responders revived her.

She and her unborn baby died. The family said the baby was to be named Johnny.

“Baylee loved Johnny deeply. She dreamed about him, talked about him, prayed for him and was already planning the life she wanted to give him. From the moment she learned he was there, Baylee was his mama and Johnny was completely and unconditionally loved,” her obituary read.

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