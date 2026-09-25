Preparing for holiday shipping: USPS announces mailing, shipping dates

FILE PHOTO: When do you need to ship your holiday cards and gifts this year?

We are months from Christmas, and those months will quickly turn to weeks and then days.

So now is the time to start planning how you’re going to get your holiday packages and mail to their destinations at the lowest rates and on time.

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The United States Postal Service mapped out the last days to send mail and packages for Christmas and Kwanzaa, depending on their destination.

For the lower 48 states, First-Class Mail and USPS Ground Advantage items must be sent by Dec. 17.

Priority Mail buys you an extra day — Dec. 18.

Priority Mail Express gets two extra days — Dec. 19.

But if you’re not sending to the contiguous states, meaning you’re shipping stuff to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Territories, the above dates are the same, except for USPS Ground Advantage, which has a Dec. 16 deadline.

Other deadlines apply, including for shipping to military or international addresses.

They begin as early as Dec. 9 for First-Class Package International Service and Priority Mail International Service.

Military mail’s deadline is more than a month earlier: Nov. 4 for USPS Ground Advantage. First-Class mail service and Priority Mail Service deadlines are Dec. 9, while Priority Mail Express Military Service (PMEMS) has a Dec. 16 deadline.

The USPS reminded customers that Hanukkah is early this year, Dec. 4 to 12, so plan accordingly.

For more on USPS holiday shipping timelines, click here.

The agency has also filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission that it intends to roll out a temporary price increase for the holidays. It will affect Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select from Oct. 4 to Jan. 17.

Here is the retail price structure that will be in place for that time if approved by the PRC:

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 1-4

$0.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.

$0.80 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.

$1.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.

$3.90 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs. and Oversized.

Priority Mail: Zones 5-9

$1.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$2.10 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$4.30 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$9.10 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Flat Rate:

$2.10 increase for Large Flat Rate Boxes.

$1.00 increase for all other Flat Rate Products.

USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 5-9

$0.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$1.40 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$2.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$7.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs. and Oversized.

Priority Mail Express: Zones 1-9

$1.40 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.

$2.35 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$2.45 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.

$6.30 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$5.05 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.

$11.70 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$12.70 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.

$20.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate:

$2.35 increase for Flat Rate Envelopes.

For commercial rates, click here.

The USPS is not the only service that has deadlines set for the holidays.

FedEx

FedEx has set the following ship dates to make sure packages arrive in time for Christmas.

Domestic package services:

Ground Economy: Dec. 15

Home Delivery 5-day: Dec. 17

Home Delivery 4-day: Dec 18

Home Delivery 3-day: Dec. 21

Home Delivery 2-day: Dec. 22

Home Delivery 1-day: Dec. 23

Ground 5-day: Dec. 17

Ground 4-day: Dec 18

Ground 3-day: Dec. 21

Ground 2-day: Dec. 22

Ground 1-day: Dec. 23

Express Saver: Dec. 21

2Day, 2DayAM: Dec. 22

Overnight, Priority Overnight, Standard Overnight, Extra Hours: Dec. 23

SameDay: Dec. 24

Domestic air freight services:

3Day: Dec. 21

2Day: Dec. 22

1Day: Dec. 23

For international deadlines, click here.

UPS

As of Sept. 25, UPS has not shared its 2026 holiday shipping deadlines.

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