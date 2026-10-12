‘Pretty Little Liars’ actor Keegan Allen claims he was mugged

The actor said he was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint late last week in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Actor Keegan Allen, best known for his role in the television series “Pretty Little Liars,” alleged in a video that he was violently mugged in California on Thursday by two masked men who held him at gunpoint and knifepoint.

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Keegan, 39, who played Toby Cavanaugh in 90 episodes of the series from 2010 to 2017, posted a video to his Instagram account on Oct. 9, “Today” reported.

In the graphic video, Allen, who appears to be bleeding from his head, said that he was robbed outside Laurel Supply, an upscale grocery store in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the news outlet.

“These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife, and then took off,” Allen, bloody and catching his breath, said in the video.

He added that the assailants stole his watch.

Two days later, Allen posted an update that included a photograph of the actor sporting several stitches above his left eye, KABC reported,

“Healing. Will update more soon,” Allen wrote on social media. He thanked the medical team that treated him, “and law enforcement and everyone reaching out.”

According to “Today,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared a statement in response to an NBC News request for comment.

Department officials said that the LAPD’s Major Crimes Bureau is investigating the reported Oct. 8 armed robbery.

“During the incident, one of the suspects struck the victim in the face with the handgun, causing a laceration to his forehead,” the statement said. “The suspects took the victim’s watch and fled the location in an unknown vehicle.”

“Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have!” Allen wrote on social media. “God said no tonight. My life for a watch.”

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