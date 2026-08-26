Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the U.K. after six years

FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a four-day visit to Australia, with engagements across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. The couple and their children have returned to the U.K. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday after living in the U.S. for six years.

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The Associated Press called it a “fresh start” for the family, who will live at a private, nonroyal residence outside of London. A specific location has not been disclosed.

They will keep their home in Montecito, California, and a vacation home in Portugal, The Washington Post reported.

Flight tracking showed a private charter flight that had left Van Nuys, California, arriving at Birmingham International Airport at 11:56 a.m. local time.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not comment on their apparent travel, the BBC reported. The news agency noted that there did not appear to be a police presence when they left the airport.

Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are enrolled at British schools and will start attending when the new term starts next week. Where they will go to school has not been disclosed, according to The New York Times.

Harry and Meghan left the UK and stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, eventually making their home in California. They had several deals through Netflix and Spotify that they used to support themselves, the AP reported.

But the relationship between the couple and Harry’s family went south when Harry and Meghan said the palace staff was insensitive to her mental health. They also claimed racism and media manipulation by the royal family, the AP reported.

They also spoke about what The New York Times called “the royal family’s dirty laundry” in interviews and a tell-all book.

Buckingham Palace said at the time, “some recollections may vary” but that the claims were being “taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

However, Harry has taken steps to reconcile with his father, King Charles III, and met with him last month.

The relationship between Harry and his brother Prince William remains “tense,” as the AP described.

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