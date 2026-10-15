‘Quite unsensational fall’: Monty Python’s Michael Palin hurt after slip in bathroom

The comedian slipped in his bathroom and cracked three ribs while injuring his pelvis.

It wasn’t a flesh wound, but Monty Python member Michael Palin was forced to cancel an upcoming book tour when he slipped and fell in his bathroom, injuring his ribs and pelvis.

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The 83-year-old comedian said he fractured three ribs and suffered a minor pelvic fracture.

‘My accident was quite unsensational, a slip in the family bathroom where I’ve walked for 58 years,“ Palin wrote in a social media post. ”The recovery of bone fractures takes a long time especially when you’re 83."

Palin’s comedy roles with the British comedy troupe included Sir Galahad in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Pontius Pilate in “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” and countless characters in the troupe’s iconic series, “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” which ran from 1969 to 1974.

On Oct. 10, Palin’s website announced that the comedian had to cancel his United Kingdom tour dates for his upcoming book, “Michael Palin in the Philippines.”

Palin has written several travel books, and fans who bought tickets for the tour will be contacted with more details, People reported.

The injuries will sideline Palin for several months, and he apologized for the cancellations.

“It was a comedy fall with no audience there to see it,” Palin wrote. “I shall stick to fish slapping dances from now on.”

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