Rapper BloodHound Q50 killed in Chicago shooting: reports

FILE PHOTO: Mikquale T. Cooper, also known as BloodHound Q50, was shot and killed in Chicago on Sept. 13.

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Chicago over the weekend.

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The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Mikquale T. Cooper. His stage name was BloodHound Q50, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

WLS reported that he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car when two other cars pulled up and opened fire early Sunday morning.

He was shot in the chest and shoulder and died at the scene, according to Chicago Police.

The alleged gunmen left the scene of the shooting, WBBM reported in its crime blotter of shootings from the weekend. The news station said that from Friday to Sunday, three people were killed and 17 were hurt in separate incidents across the city. No arrests were made in most of the incidents.

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