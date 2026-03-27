Recall alert: 110K AirClub bassinets recalled due to fall hazard The recall affects AirClub convertible bassinets that can be made into a bedside sleeper.

The CPSC said that 110,400 AirClub Convertible Bassinets have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 110,400 convertible bassinets.

The recall affects AirClub convertible bassinets that can be made into a bedside sleeper. The agency said the mechanism that is used to attach the bassinet to an adult’s bed creates an opening between the baby’s bed and a mattress. The CPSC said the opening poses “a deadly fall hazard to infants.”

There have been no reports of any incidents or injuries.

The bassinet came in light grey, beige, or purple with quilted padding. It has “Product Model QX-831″ on a label on the bottom of the bassinet, under the mattress pad.

They were sold on Amazon from October 2023 through December 2025 for between $110 and $130, the CPSC said.

Consumers are told not to use the bassinet immediately and contact AirClub for a replacement attachment. Owners will be told to cut off the two original L-shaped straps, dispose of them, and then install four straps with T-shaped buckles using the provided instructions.

For more information, contact AirClub by phone at 833-977-6667, by email or online.

©2026 Cox Media Group