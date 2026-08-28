Recall alert: 20K Montessori baby toy sets recalled over choking hazard

The CPSC announced the recall of more than 20,000 toys.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 20,134 baby toy sets over choking hazards.

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The Chillife 5-in-1 Montessori Baby Toy Sets include a pull-string teething toy with silicone strings that are smaller and longer than allowed. They can reach the back of a child’s throat, the CPSC said in a news release.

“Model: CHILLIFE01″ is printed on the side of the set’s packaging.

They were sold on Amazon from July 2023 to April 2026 for $27.

If you have the recalled toys, you’re told not to allow a child to use the pull-string teether toys and to contact the company for a partial refund. You’ll be told to destroy the toy by cutting all silicone strings and writing in permanent marker “DESTROYED” on the main part of the toy. You’ll then have to send a photo of the destroyed toy to the company’s email address before throwing the toy away, the CPSC said.

For more information, email Chillife.

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