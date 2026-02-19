Recall alert: 211K children’s sleepwear recalled

Hundreds of thousands of children's sleepwear has been recalled.

Meijer recalled more than 211,000 pieces of children’s sleepwear for violating flammability standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Meijer one-piece footed sleepwear came in 12-, 18- and 24-month sizes and were branded with either MCS or Lullaby Lane.

The following designs are part of the recall:

MCS

7903815 – Heart

7903816 – XOXO

7903824 - Lucky Shamrock

7903830 – Bunny

Lullaby Lane

7904011 - Airplane; Animal Print; Animals; Apples; Camping; Daisies; Dinos; Duckies; Elephants; Forest; Highland Cow; Safari Lilac; Safari White; Sheep; Toile Floral; Bees

7904012 - Meadow; Sharks; Star and Moon; Strawberries

7904013 – Chalk Blue; Green; Heather Grey; Pastel Lilac; Pink A Boo; Powder Blue

7904907 - Beige Heather Halloween

7905217 - Dinos Blue; Dinos Pink; Fair Isle; Heart; Multi Check; Penguin Pink; Penguin Iced Aqua; Polar Bear; Trees

7905217 - Buffalo Check; Reindeer Heads; Gingerbread; Trees

7905218 - Arctic Scene; Bows

7905646 – Cupids Bows; Shamrocks

The style number can be found on a sewn-in, side seam label, the CPSC said.

They were sold in Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin from December 2024 to October 2025 for between $5 and $12.

If you have the recalled sleepwear, you should return it to a Meijer store for a refund.

For more information, call the company at 800-927-8699 or visit the Meijer website.

