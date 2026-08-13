Recall alert: 213K building cubes, blocks recalled; contain magnets

Parents, check your children’s toys. Goody King-branded building cubes and blocks have been recalled because they contain magnets that could be ingested.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 213,500 Magnetic Building Cubes sold under the name Goody King and made by Yi Suen Commerce were recalled because if the cubes break or open, children can access the magnets.

If children swallow the magnets, they can be attracted to each other or other metal objects, or become lodged in the digestive system, resulting in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, leading to blood poisoning or death.

The toys came in several themed designs and colors and in sets of 45, 56, 100, 120, 150 and 300, the CPSC said.

The following items are part of the recall, followed by their individual model numbers:

Cute Zob — ZB150

Dark Castle — DK100, GC150

Dinosaur — DIN100

Farm — FM100

Firefighter — FF100

Forest — FR200, PX200, FR300

Galaxy — GL100

Game — MR200

Grassland Forest — FR150

Magic — MG100

Mineral Adventure — MA200

Sky Grass — SI150

Solid Blocks — SB56

Transparent Solid Blocks — TSB56

Travel Game — MR045

Unicorn — UN100, UN150

Volcano Forest — VF200

Woods — WD100

The model numbers can be found on the packaging.

They were sold on Amazon from January 2024 to July 2026 for between $17 and $50.

There have been reports of two children ingesting magnets from the toys and needing surgery to remove them. There are 27 additional reports of the blocks breaking or opening and the magnets becoming loose, according to the CPSC.

If you have the recalled toys, you should contact Yi Suen Commerce for a refund. You’ll be sent a prepaid label to return the cubes for a refund.

For more information, contact the company by email or online.

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