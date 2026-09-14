Recall alert: 223K F-150 trucks recalled; fuel tank can leak, detach while driving

FILE PHOTO: Ford recalled 223,472 F-150s over an issue with their fuel tanks.

Ford recalled 223,472 F-150 trucks because their fuel tanks can leak or even come off while driving. The issue could lead to the truck stalling or even catching on fire.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects some trucks from the 2023 to 2027 model years.

Dealers will inspect the fuel tank straps and replace them if necessary. The work will be done at no cost.

Owners will be alerted to the issue starting next week, but can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S69.

The trucks’ vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website to see whether they are affected by the recall.

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