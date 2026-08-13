Recall alert: 250K minifridges recalled due to burn, fire hazards

The CPSC announced the recall of more than 250,000 minifridges.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 250,000 Cooluli Minifridges due to burn and fire hazards.

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The agency said the appliance’s electrical switch may short-circuit.

The recall involves both the 10-liter and 15-liter models with two power inputs instead of one.

Cooluli is printed on the front of the refrigerators, which were sold in a variety of colors, patterns, photos, and logos.

Batch numbers 1535 through 1545 and 1200000 through 1202080 are part of the recall. The number can be found on the inside of the door.

They were sold on Amazon and Cooluli websites from January 2019 to October 2024 for between $80 and $120.

There have been 19 reports of the minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating or catching fire, resulting in property damage of more than $80,000. One person had smoke inhalation injuries, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled minifridge, you should not use it and contact Cooluli for a free replacement power cord. Consumers will have to visit the recall website and enter the model and batch numbers to determine if the appliance was recalled. Once determined it qualifies for the recall, you’ll be told to unplug it, cut the power cord and submit photos showing the model and batch numbers.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 718-834-5312, by email or online.

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