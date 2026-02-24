Recall alert: 318K Nissan Rogues recalled over broken throttle body gears

Nissan logo at the wall of car dealer's building. Nissan Motor Company Ltd is a multinational car manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 318,700 Nissan Rogue SUVs. (Oliver Hoffmann/eyewave - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 318,700 Nissan Rogues because of a problem with their throttle assemblies.

Read more trending news

The agency said that the gears in the electronic throttle body assembly may break in cars with the 3-cylinder, 1.5L variable compression turbo engines.

The recall affects some 2024 and 2025 Rogues.

Dealers will reprogram the engine control module software and will replace the electronic throttle body assembly if needed, for free.

Owners will be alerted by mail after March 27 about the issue, but can call Nissan at 800-647-7261 for more information. The company’s internal recall numbers are R25E2 and R25E3.

The SUVs’ vehicle identification numbers will be searchable on the NHTSA website starting Feb. 27.

Latest recalls:

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter