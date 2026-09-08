Recall alert: 328K Jeeps recalled over rear coil spring issue

FILE PHOTO: Chrysler recalled 328,381 Jeeps because of an issue with the SUV's rear coil springs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 328,381 Jeeps because the rear coil springs may be incorrectly installed.

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The springs can come off while driving, the agency said.

The recall affects 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee L, 2022-2023 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee 4XE SUVs.

Dealers will replace the rear coil spring lower isolators at no cost.

The latest recall replaces two previous ones, 26V051 and 23V413, and any Jeeps already repaired under those recalls will need this repair, the NHTSA said.

Drivers will get a letter alerting them to the problem after Sept. 29 and a second letter once the repair is available.

For more information, call Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 89D.

You can also search the Jeep vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website this week.

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