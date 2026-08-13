Recall alert: 41K baby jumper, swings recalled

The CPSC announced the recall of 41,000 baby jumpers and swings.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that more than 41,000 baby jumpers and baby swings have been recalled because they can become unstable and allow a baby to fall or hit something. The restraint straps and seat openings also pose a strangulation hazard.

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The agency said the recall impacts the G Taleco Gear Baby Jumpers, Baby Swings and Baby Jumper & Swings.

There have been 52 reports of fall, impact, and strangulation hazards with 32 injuries, including head bumps and a bloody nose, the CPSC said .

They came in several colors: black, white, gray, pink, blue and green.

The following models are part of the recall:

Baby Jumper — jumper-01

Baby Swing — swing-1

2-in-1 Jumper & Swing-A — jumper-01

2-in-1 Jumper & Swing-B — jumper-01

They were sold online on Amazon, Walmart and TalecoGear websites from April 2021 to July 2026 for between $65 and $120.

Parents and caregivers should not use the swings or bouncers and contact Taleco Gear for a full refund. Owners will receive instructions on how to properly destroy the items and will need to provide photos of the destroyed items to receive the refund.

For more information, email the company or visit its website.

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