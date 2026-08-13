More than 48,000 tabletop fire pits have been recalled.

Tens of thousands of tabletop fire pits are being recalled because of burn hazards.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 48,700 Brookstone-branded Tabletop Fire Pits because a fire could spread if alcohol pools or spills. Flames can also come from the fuel containers, resulting in serious and even deadly burns, the agency said.

The following fire pit numbers have been recalled:

BSFIREPIT01 (UPC code 680079015930)

BSFIREPIT02 (UPC code 680079015947)

BSFIREPIT03 (UPC code 680079015954)

They were sold at Macy’s, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and other brick-and-mortar stores, as well as on Macy’s and other websites from February 2023 to December 2024 for between $20 and $25.

The CPSC said there have been two reports of flames jetting from the concrete container, resulting in two injuries, including second- and third-degree burns.

If you have the recalled Brookstone Tabletop Fire Pits, you should not use them and contact Southern Telecom for a refund. You’ll have to send a photo of the fire pit with “Recalled”, their name, and the date written on the fire pit, to Southern Telecom’s email address.

For more information, you can call 877-832-3822, email or reach the company online.

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