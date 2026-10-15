Recall alert: 53K Scotch Thermal Laminators recalled due to fire hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 53,600 thermal laminators sold by 3M under the Scotch brand.

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According to the federal agency, the laminators could overheat and pose a fire hazard.

The device is model TL132Z, which is listed on the bottom of the laminator and on the product packaging.

They were sold on Amazon from June 2024 to September 2026 for between $44 and $56.

There have been 63 reports of laminators smoking, melting, and overheating, with five catching fire and one resulting in minor property damage. There have not been any injuries.

If you have the recalled Scotch Thermal Laminator, unplug it and contact 3M for a refund. You’ll have to register online and confirm that it was recalled. You’ll also have to cut the unplugged cord and take a photo of the device showing the cut cord to receive the refund, which will be issued by check.

For more information, contact 3M Company at 800-772-4337 or online.

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