Recall alert: 670K Bose recalls lithium-ion battery packs due to overheating, fire risks

Bose recalled more than 670,000 battery packs in the U.S. and Canada because they can overheat and ignite.

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The recall affects battery packs that were made to work with Bose S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ portable Bluetooth speaker systems. They were sold with the speakers or separately as accessories or replacements, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The serial numbers of the recalled battery packs start with one of the following numbers:

083723

078352

084105

078591

078592

084106

086409

The number can be found on a label on the bottom of the battery pack.

Bose, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.com sold them from December 2017 to July 2026 for between $100 and $160 for the batteries or $700 for the speaker systems, the CPSC said.

There have been seven reports of the battery packs melting, smoking, or catching fire. Six of the reports involved property damage, but no one was hurt.

If you have them, you should remove the battery packs and stop using them. You can still use the speakers if they’re plugged in.

Then you’ll need to register with Bose to get a free replacement. Once the battery is registered, you can dispose of it according to local and state regulations, according to the CPSC.

For more information, contact Bose at 800-278-1083 or online.

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