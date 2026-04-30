Recall alert: 8.2M thermoses recalled; pose impact, laceration risk

More than 8.2 million Thermos bottles and jars have been recalled.

Millions of Thermos brand food and beverage containers are being recalled because they pose an impact and laceration hazard.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that if perishable foods are stored in the thermos, the stopper can forcefully eject when opened, resulting in serious impact or laceration injury.

The recall affects the Thermos Stainless King Food Jars, model numbers SK3000 (16-oz.) and SK3020 (24-oz.), made before July 2023, as well as the Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles, model number SK3010 (40-oz.).

The food jars account for 5.8 million items, while the bottles account for 2.3 million.

They came in several colors and were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide, as well as Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Target.com from March 2008 to July 2024 for about $30, according to the CPSC.

There have been 27 reports of the stopper flying out when the thermos was opened. Three people lost vision after being hit in the eye.

If you have the recalled Thermos, you should not use it and contact the company for a free replacement pressure relief stopper or bottle, depending on the model. For models 3000 and 3020, owners will be asked to throw away the stopper and send a photo of the discarded stopper to Thermos. For model 3010, you’ll be asked to return the bottle using a prepaid shipping label.

For more information, call Thermos at 662-563-6822 or contact the company online.

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