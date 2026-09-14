Recall alert: Chrysler recalls 201,976 Jeep SUVs, low tire pressure warning may not work

FILE PHOTO: Chrysler has announced the recall of Jeeps.

Chrysler is recalling 201,976 vehicles because a software error may keep the tire pressure monitoring system from detecting low tire pressure or turning on the warning light as intended.

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The recall covers certain 2024-2025 Jeep Wagoneer and 2024-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE and Jeep Grand Wagoneer vehicles.

It also covers certain 2025 Jeep Wagoneer L and 2025-2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, 2026 Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Grand Wagoneer L PHEV vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the issue keeps the vehicles from meeting Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138 for tire pressure monitoring systems.

Dealers will update the radio frequency hub software for free.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning Sept. 29, 2026.

Owners can contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 800-853-1403. The recall number is 54D.

Vehicle identification numbers involved in the recall became searchable on NHTSA.gov on Sept. 9, 2026.

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