Recall alert: FDA issues highest-level recall warning for Publix frozen berries

The FDA has designated the recall for frozen blueberries and mixed berries sold at Publix as a "Class 1" recall.

A recall of frozen blueberries and mixed berries sold at Publix supermarkets in eight Southern states has been elevated to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s highest warning level.

[ Read more trending news ]

The FDA has now designated the warning as a “Class 1” recall. That is what the agency assigns to product recalls “in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Publix on July 29 announced a recall of four varieties of frozen GreenWise organic blueberries and mixed berries sold at stores because of concerns about E. coli contamination.

[ Recall alert: Publix recalls frozen blueberries, mixed berries due to E. coli contamination ]

On July 6, Publix issued a voluntary recall for GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries, which were manufactured by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., a company in San Carlos, Chile. E. coli contamination concerns were also a factor.

The 10- and 48-ounce packages of blueberries and mixed berries were removed from the shelves at Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

[ Recall alert: Blueberries shipped to Publix stores recalled over E. coli concerns ]

The Food and Drug Administration said that 12 people were sickened in Florida and Georgia, with the last illness occurring on June 5. There were four hospitalizations, but no deaths connected to the potential contamination.

All of the products were removed from the stores, but the FDA issued the warnings in case customers had the products stored at their homes.

The following products were subject to the recall:

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06453

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12053

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06753

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12153

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, Lot Code 60401, were already recalled on July 6, the FDA said.

The FDA has advised consumers not to eat the recalled frozen berries and to either throw them away or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Info.foodsafety@comfrut.com or call Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. at 336-899-5612, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Or, consumers can contact Publix at 800-242-1227.

©2026 Cox Media Group