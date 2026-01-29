Recall alert: Gerber issues voluntary recall of Arrowroot Biscuits baby snacks

ARLINGTON, Va. — Gerber Products Company issued a voluntary nationwide recall of one of its baby snacks on Monday because of the possibility it contained “foreign material,” federal officials said.
The Arlington, Virginia-based company, in a news release that was also posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, stated that some lots of its Arrowroot Biscuits may contain soft plastic and/or paper pieces due to its arrowroot flour supplier.
“We are no longer working with the flour supplier,” Gerber said in its statement.
The recall involves limited batches of 5.5-ounce packages of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits produced between July and September 2025, the FDA said.
The company listed the batch codes and “best before” dates of the recalled products:
- 5198565504 Oct. 16, 2026
- 5202565504 Oct. 20, 2026
- 5203565504 Oct. 21, 2026
- 5204565504 Oct. 22, 2026
- 5205565504 Oct. 23, 2026
- 5209565504 Oct. 27, 2026
- 5210565504 Oct. 28, 2026
- 5211565504 Oct. 29, 2026
- 5233565504 Nov. 20, 2026
- 5238565504 Nov. 25, 2026
- 5239565504 Nov. 26, 2026
- 5239565505 Nov. 26, 2026
- 5240565505 Nov. 27, 2026
- 5245565505 Dec. 2, 2026
- 5246565505 Dec. 3, 2026
- 5251565505 Dec. 8, 2026
- 5252565505 Dec. 9, 2026
- 5253565505 Dec.10, 2026
- 5254565505 Dec. 11, 2026
- 5258565505 Dec. 15, 2026
- 5259565505 Dec. 16, 2026
Gerber said that consumers who may have purchased the recalled items should not feed the snack to their children. They can return the product to the retailer where it was bought to receive a refund.
The company added that no illnesses or injuries have been reported.
“We are acting out of an abundance of caution following a recall from the supplier,” Gerber said. “We are working closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and will cooperate fully throughout their review.”
Customers with questions about the recall or support inquiries can call Gerber at 800-443-7237 (800-4-GERBER).
