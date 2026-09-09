Recall alert: Great Value, GreenWise frozen berries recalled

A recall affecting berries has been expanded and now involves the Great Value brand Organic Triple Berry Blend sold at Walmart.
The recall previously involved a single lot of GreenWise Organic Blueberries and Mixed Berries sold by Publix, the Food and Drug Administration said. They were produced by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A.
The fruit was recalled because of an E. coli outbreak. Seventeen people have been infected in Florida and Georgia, with six hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported, the FDA said.
The recalled berries were sold at Publix stores under the GreenWise brand in eight states:
- Alabama
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Virginia
The recall now includes the Great Value Organic Mixed Berry Blend sold at Walmart stores in the following 16 states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Wisconsin
The recalled products include:
- GreenWise-brand organic blueberries, 10-ounce bag, lot code 6 040 01, and best-by date of February 9, 2028
- GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06453
- GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12053
- GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06753
- GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12153
- Great Value Frozen Organic Triple Berry Blend, 10-ounce, lot code 6040 01-6, and best-by date of February 9, 2028
The FDA said consumers should not eat the recalled berries and should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
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