Recall alert: Great Value, GreenWise frozen berries recalled

FILE PHOTO: Frozen berries sold at Publix and Walmart have been recalled.

A recall affecting berries has been expanded and now involves the Great Value brand Organic Triple Berry Blend sold at Walmart.

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The recall previously involved a single lot of GreenWise Organic Blueberries and Mixed Berries sold by Publix, the Food and Drug Administration said. They were produced by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A.

The fruit was recalled because of an E. coli outbreak. Seventeen people have been infected in Florida and Georgia, with six hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported, the FDA said.

The recalled berries were sold at Publix stores under the GreenWise brand in eight states:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

The recall now includes the Great Value Organic Mixed Berry Blend sold at Walmart stores in the following 16 states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Texas

Wisconsin

The recalled products include:

GreenWise-brand organic blueberries, 10-ounce bag, lot code 6 040 01, and best-by date of February 9, 2028

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06453

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12053

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06753

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12153

Great Value Frozen Organic Triple Berry Blend, 10-ounce, lot code 6040 01-6, and best-by date of February 9, 2028

The FDA said consumers should not eat the recalled berries and should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

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