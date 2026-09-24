Recall alert: Kesyup mattresses recalled over fire hazard

ZCK01 recalled 48,405 Kesyup mattresses because they violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses and pose a risk of serious injury or death from fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

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The recall covered 12-inch mattresses sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

The mattresses have a white top and blue sides with blue trim. They came in compressed boxes and a sewn-in white label on one side says, “Prototype ID: <PU-US>.”

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses right away and contact ZCK01 for a full refund.

The CPSC advised owners to destroy the mattress by writing “Recalled,” their name and the date in permanent marker on the top surface, then email a photo of the destroyed mattress to the company.

Consumers should then throw away the recalled mattress under local or state disposal procedures.

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