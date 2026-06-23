Recall alert: MorningStar Farms recalls nuggets, sausage patties over plastics contamination

MorningStar Farms is voluntarily recalling bags of Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets and Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties because there have been complaints of plastic pieces in the food.

MorningStar Farms is voluntarily recalling two frozen plant-based products sold nationwide, in Puerto Rico and in Costa Rica over concerns about plastic contamination.

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According to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a news release from Mars Inc., MorningStar’s parent company, the recalled items are MorningStar Farms’ plant-based Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties. The company made its original announcement on June 18, with the FDA notice published on Monday.

The frozen nuggets came in 10.5-ounce packages, while the sausages were sold in 8-ounce packages.

MorningStar Farms Voluntarily Recalling Two Varieties Due to Possible Plastic Presence https://t.co/tI43TlJTSJ pic.twitter.com/9xtBtzQHSa — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) June 23, 2026

The Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets had the UPC Code 000 28989 10110 5, and “best by” dates of July 7 and 8, 2027, the FDA notice stated. The sausage patties had a UPC Code of 000 28989 10094 8, and “best by” dates of July 5, 6 and 7, 2027, according to the notice.

Mars Inc., located in Chicago, said in a statement that it was recalling a limited number of the two products because of “customer complaints,” according to WMAQ.

“At MorningStar Farms, protecting the safety and well-being of our consumers is our highest priority,” the statement said. “As soon as we learned of a potential issue, we moved quickly to investigate and identify any foods produced that might be impacted. We have addressed the issue and enhanced our quality control procedures to prevent a similar situation occurring in the future.”

The spokesperson said that no injuries were reported, and no other MorningStar products were affected by the recall, WMAQ reported.

According to the FDA notice, customers who bought the recalled products should discard them and contact the company for a full refund.

Consumers can contact the company’s Consumer Affairs department Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, by calling 800-962-0120 or by texting 877-453-5837.

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