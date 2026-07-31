Recall alert: Publix recalls frozen blueberries, mixed berries due to E. coli contamination

Frozen blueberries and mixed berries sold at Publix are being recalled.

Publix recalled all lots of GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries because of potential E. coli contamination.

[ Read more trending news ]

The Food and Drug Administration said 12 people have been sickened in Florida and Georgia, with the last illness onset on June 5. There were four hospitalizations, but no deaths connected to the potential contamination.

The fruit was sent to stores in the following eight states:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

The fruit was pulled from store shelves but could be in freezers.

The following products are recalled:

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06453

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12053

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06753

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12153

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, Lot Code 60401, were already recalled on July 6, the FDA said.

[ Previous: Recall alert: Blueberries shipped to Publix stores recalled over E. coli concerns ]

The agency advises consumers not to eat the recalled frozen berries and to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, contact Publix at 800-242-1227.

©2026 Cox Media Group