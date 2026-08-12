Recall alert: Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Grip hair cans recalled over packaging issue

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The manufacturer of a popular hair product issued a voluntary recall on Wednesday, due to a potential packaging issue that could cause leakage under pressure and create an explosion risk.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to a recall notice posted on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website, Henkel Corporation of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, announced the recall of its Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Grip 6.76-ounce aluminum bottles.

According to the FDA, the product is sold through 21 distributors across 12 states, including Arizona, Alaska, California, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

Henkel Corp. Announces a Nationwide Recall of Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Grip 6.76 fl. Oz/200 ml Due to Packaging Imperfection https://t.co/6dwe4sr9cv pic.twitter.com/FnRjMtJ8aU — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) August 11, 2026

The product was also sold “to hair professionals and consumers at the retail level,” the agency said.

Henkel was alerted about the pressure issue through one customer complaint and two salon reports, the FDA said. The customer reported bruising on their hand as a result of the can exploding.

No other injuries have been reported.

Consumers who have bought the recalled product are encouraged to return it to the point of sale for a full refund, Henkel said in the recall notice.

“Schwarzkopf Professional seeks to minimize all inconvenience this may cause consumers and is committed to their complete satisfaction,” the company said in a statement.

Consumers with questions can call 800-234-4672 on Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET; or on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

©2026 Cox Media Group