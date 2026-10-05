Recall alert: Walmart, Trader Joe’s frozen organic berry recall expanded

A frozen fruit recall, initially announced in July and expanded in September, has been expanded again.

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Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. recalled frozen IQF blueberries and berry blends and last week added additional lots of Great Value frozen Organic Triple Berry Blend, Great Value frozen Organic Blueberries, and Trader Joe’s frozen Mix Berry Blend, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall was issued due to the potential E.coli O145 contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The Walmart products were 10oz. Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, UPC: 7874211226, lot codes 6 031 01 and 6 041 01; and 10 oz. Great Value Organic Blueberries, with UPC: 7874211213 and lot codes 6 019 01, 6 040 01 and 6 163 01.

The Trader Joe’s Organic Mixed Berry Blend came in a 12 oz. package and had UPC 00977654 and lot code 6 051 01.

The Great Value frozen fruit was shipped to Walmart locations in the following 30 states, along with Puerto Rico:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

The Trader Joe’s frozen fruit was sent to select stores in these states, as well as Washington, D.C.:

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

If you have the recalled frozen fruit, you’re told not to eat it and to return it to either Walmart or Trader Joe’s for a refund, the FDA said.

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