Reports: Lionel Richie checks into hospital after weekend concert in St. Louis

The Oscar-winning singer was hospitalized after performing at a concert in St. Louis on Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — Four-time Grammy Award winner Lionel Richie checked himself into a St. Louis hospital after a concert over the weekend, according to published reports.

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Richie, 77, was placed into an intensive care unit out of an “abundance of caution” after performing at The Muny’s annual summer concert on Saturday in St. Louis, ABC News reported.

The “Truly” singer was being checked out for possible dehydration, Entertainment Weekly reported.

TMZ was the first outlet to report Richie’s condition.

Lionel Richie admitted himself to a hospital over the weekend, according to multiple outlets, after he performed the final song of his Aug. 29 concert in St. Louis while sitting down. Richie was admitted to the intensive care unit to have tests run, with doctors looking into… pic.twitter.com/pI8M8GJVgt — E! News (@enews) September 1, 2026

During the concert’s final song, “All Night Long,” the “American Idol” judge motioned to his crew to bring him a seat so he could continue singing while sitting down, E! News reported.

The action was captured on video from the concert.

“Some things have been happening on this tour that kind of shook me up a little bit, because I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on,” he told the crowd, according to The St. Louis American reported. “I went back to the doctor, and he said, ‘You are suffering from dehydration.’”

Richie is currently in the middle of his Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, according to People. He cut short his opening-night show on June 24 when he became ill in mid-performance in Minneapolis. Richie said he experienced dizziness during that show and performed several songs while sitting down.

On the advice of doctors, Richie postponed shows in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, according to ABC News. He was told to “rest and return to full health.”

He returned to the stage on June 30 in Pittsburgh for a performance with Earth, Wind & Fire, the news outlet reported.

[ Lionel Richie cuts performance short due to health issue ]

Richie won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1986 for “Say You, Say Me” from the film “White Nights.”

The singer is next scheduled to perform on Sept. 26 in San Francisco, People reported.

Richie is also expected to take the stage at the Wynn in Las Vegas in October and November for his “King of Hearts” shows, according to ABC News.

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