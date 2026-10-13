Rob Lowe’s son weds as Gwyneth Paltrow officiates

FILE PHOTO: Matthew Lowe during the Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe Together at 10X Grant and Elena Cardone's Private Malibu Estate with artist Johnathan Schultz and Navier on April 24, 2023, in Malibu, California. He married over the weekend in a star-studded ceremony. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Rob Lowe’s son is now married after a star-studded weekend ceremony.

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Matthew Lowe married Emily Markus in Santa Barbara, California, on Oct. 10, Page Six and People magazine reported.

The ceremony was filled with A-list guests such as Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Cameron Diaz.

Also at the ceremony was Chad Lowe, his wife and daughters, just days after their 13-year-old daughter Fiona died, TMZ reported. It was the first public appearance for Chad Lowe and his family.

Page Six said the ceremony was officiated by Gwyneth Paltrow, who has been a friend of Rob Lowe’s for several decades. She had also met his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, when the latter did makeup for Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner, People said.

Matthew Lowe and his now-wife got engaged in July 2025 and shared the news on Instagram.

The groom is the eldest son of the Brat Pack heartthrob. He and Berkoff also have a son, actor John Owen Lowe.

Matthew Lowe does not work directly in the entertainment industry. He works for an asset management and insurance holding company, USA Today.

“Matthew and I have so many businesses that we’re doing together. He is currently working for Eldridge, and they own the Dodgers, and they own Chelsea [Football Club],” Rob Lowe told People two years ago.

“I was on the phone with him four times today with different things,” Rob Lowe explained. “So I get the creative show business with Johnny, and the business branding, investment opportunity with Matthew. I spend almost an equal amount of time with them professionally [and] personally. We’ve always been close.”

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