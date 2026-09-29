Rod Stewart confirms that ‘Final Encore’ in 2027 will be his last rock tour

Rod Stewart: The "Maggie May" singer announced that his 2027 tour in the United Kingdom and Europe will be his last one. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After six decades on the road, Rod Stewart confirmed on Monday that his rock tour across the United Kingdom and Europe next spring will be his last.

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The 81-year-old, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced in a social media post that his “Rod Stewart: The Final Encore” tour would “most definitely” be his last active tour,” Rolling Stone reported.

“Ladies and gentlemen, after much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce that next year will be my last tour ever, ever,” Stewart said in an Instagram video posted Monday. “I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock ’n’ roll tour. So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me and hopefully I’ve given you something in return.”

Dressed in white pants and matching shirt and a gold brocade jacket, Stewart leaned over to a piano and began pounding on one of the keys as he shouted out, “So please come out and see me on the tour! It’s gonna be great!” Billboard reported.

Stewart left open the possibility that he still could perform a series of “one-off” shows, according to Rolling Stone.

The gravelly voiced singer had been recovering from a recent “routine coronary stent procedure.”

His final tour will open on April 23 in Dublin, Ireland, and the 21-date concert stretch will end on July 24 in Hanover, Germany, according to Rolling Stone.

Stewart has four No. 1 hits and 16 top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Rod Stewart cancels last month of farewell tour after coronary stent procedure ]

The “Forever Young” singer, whose chart-topping hits include “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” and “All For Love,” has canceled several dates this year. In June, he nearly fainted and needed oxygen before finishing a show in Salt Lake City.

In early August, Stewart postponed a concert at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center due to “an unforeseen but minor medical procedure.”

Stewart’s most recent album, “Swing Fever,” was released in 2024.

Stewart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1994 and as a member of The Faces in 2012.

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