Ron Duguay, former New York Rangers great, dies at 69

The former forward, who excelled with New York Rangers during eight of his 12 seasons in the NHL, died on Oct. 22. He was 69.

Former NHL forward Ron Duguay, who excelled with the New York Rangers during the late 1970s and early 1980s, died on Thursday. He was 69.

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Duguay’s death was announced in a social media post by his girlfriend, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Palin wrote that Duguay “fought so hard” in his battle with colon cancer.

“Love never ends,” Palin tweeted.

It’s with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends❤️ @RonDuguay10 https://t.co/NJ5jWk6EEs — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 22, 2026

Duguay was diagnosed with colon cancer in late 2024, The Athletic reported. He was hospitalized after collapsing at his home on July 24, 2025.

The Rangers also confirmed Duguay’s death with a tribute on social media.

The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history. Ron's signature skating style - with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice - captivated The Garden Faithful, and his skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers. We join the hockey community in sending our condolences to Ron's friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 22, 2026

Duguay was selected by the Rangers in the first round (13th overall) in the 1977 NHL Amateur draft. He played for New York from 1977 to 1983 and returned to the Rangers from 1986 to 1988. He also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings.

[ Former NHL star Ron Duguay, fighting cancer, hospitalized after losing consciousness ]

He was an All-Star in 1981, the season he scored a career-high 40 goals.

Duguay was part of the 1978-79 Rangers squad that lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final, The Athletic reported.

Duguay finished his career with 274 goals and 346 assists, collecting 620 points.

He was also featured in a 1979 Sasson jeans commercial that featured him skating and singing with Rangers teammates Phil Esposito, Anders Hedberg and Dave Maloney, The Athletic reported.

In Rick Carpiniello’s book, “The Franchise: A Curated History of the Blueshirts,” Duguay spoke about going out with celebrities such as Cher and Farrah Fawcett and spending nights at New York City’s famous nightclub, “Studio 54.”

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