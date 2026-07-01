Serena Williams upbeat despite loss in return to Wimbledon

The women's tennis great returned to Centre Court and lost at Wimbledon in her first match in four years.

WIMBLEDON, England — Serena Williams’ return to singles competition in tennis on Tuesday was short, but still sweet.

Williams, 44, making her first appearance on the pro tennis singles circuit in nearly four years, lost in her first-round match to Australia’s Maya Joint, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3. The 44-year-old, seven-time Wimbledon champion battled for more than two hours but was unable to overcome her 20-year-old opponent.

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“It was really great to be back at Wimbledon,” Williams said after the match, according to ESPN. “I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything.”

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, was bidding to become the oldest player to win a major singles match since Martina Navratilova achieved it as a 47-year-old at Wimbledon in 2004, ESPN reported.

Maya Joint takes down Serena Williams in three sets in the legend's return to Wimbledon‼️ pic.twitter.com/fOnON4NkRX — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2026

Williams was playing her first singles match since the 2022 U.S. Open, according to USA Today. That year, Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanović, 7-5, 7-6, 6-1, before taking a four-year sabbatical.

Joint, who said Williams was her idol growing up, said she was unable to sleep the night before her match.

“I don’t know what just happened,” Joint told reporters. “It was something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid.”

Williams received a wild card to play at Wimbledon after announcing her return to tennis last month, ESPN reported.

She played doubles with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko at the HSBC Championships in London, winning 7-6 (2), 6-2 against No. 3 seeds Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, The Washington Post reported.

She made the decision to play at Wimbledon after that tournament.

Williams will return to action in doubles play with her sister Venus on the grass surface at Wimbledon. They will face Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio in the first round, ESPN reported. The Williams siblings have won 14 major doubles titles together, including six at Wimbledon.

0 of 50 Through the years 1990: Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams stand with former president Ronald Reagan at a tennis camp in Florida. Mandatory Credit: Ken Levine /Allsport (Ken Levine/Getty Images) Through the years 1992: Serena Williams in action on the tennis court. (Ken Levine/Getty Images) Through the years 22 Jul 1992: Venus Williams poses with sister Serena Williams on a tennis court in Florida. (Ken Levine/Getty Images) Through the years 16 Jan 1998: Teenage tennis sisters from America, Venus (left) and Serena Williams take time off a practise session to pose together during the Adidas International event at White City in Sydney, Australia. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/Allsport (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years 16 Jan 1998: Teenage tennis sisters from America, Venus (left) and Serena Williams take time off a practise session to pose together during the Adidas International event at White City in Sydney, Australia. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/Allsport (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years 9 Sep 1999: Venus Williams(l) and Serena Williams(r) of the USA celebrate after the doubles match against Mary Joe Fernandez and Monica Seles of the USA in the US Open day 11 at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The Williams'' defeated Fernandez and Seles 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Through the years 11 Sep 1999: A close up of Serena Williams of the USA as she poses with her trophy after the match between Martina Hingis of Switzerland in the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. Williams defeated Hingis 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Through the years 12 Sep 1999: Venus and Serena Williams of the USA pose with their trophy after the doubles match against Chanda Rubin of the USA and Sandrine Testud of France in the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The Williams'' defeated Rubin and Testud 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. (Al Bello/Getty Images) Through the years 28 Sep 2000: Venus and Serena Williams celebrate gold after victory in the Womens Doubles Tennis Final at the NSW Tennis Centre on Day 13 of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years 28 Sep 2000: Venus and Serena Williams of the USA celebrate gold after winning the Womens Doubles Tennis Final at the NSW Tennis Centre on Day 13 of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. \ Mandatory Credit: Gary M Prior/Allsport (Gary M. Prior/Getty Images) Through the years 28 Sep 2000: Venus and Serena Williams of the USA celebrate gold after winning the Womens Doubles Tennis Final at the NSW Tennis Centre on Day 13 of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. \ Mandatory Credit: Gary M Prior/Allsport (Gary M. Prior/Getty Images) Through the years MELBOURNE - JANUARY 24: Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the USA celebrate their victory over Virginia Ruano Pascual of Spain and Paola Suarez of Argentina during the Women's Doubles final during the Australian Open Tennis Championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia on January 24, 2003. (Photo by Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images). (Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Serena Williams of the USA jumps in the air with the winners trophy and celebrates after her Ladies’ Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Serena Williams (R) of the USA celebrates with her father Richard Williams and sister Venus Williams after her Ladies’ Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the Quarterfinals of Women's Singles Tennis on Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Wimbledon on August 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 08: Serena Williams of United States of America celebrates match point in her Women's Singles Final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia during day fourteen of French Open at Roland Garros on June 8, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images) Through the years BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 04: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates victory after winning her finals match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day seven of the 2014 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on January 4, 2014 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates with the trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark to win their women's singles final match on Day fourteen of the 2014 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2014 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Williams defeated Wozniacki in two sets by a score of 6-3, 6-3. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Through the years MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 31: Serena Williams of the United States holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia during day 13 of the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: SI 2015 Sportsperson of the Year Serena Williams attends Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015 at Pier 60 on December 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustra) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates victory during the Ladies Singles second round match against Christina McHale of the United States on day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 1, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Serena Williams of The United States holds the trophy following victory in The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Venus Williams of The United States and Serena Williams of The United States hold their trophies following victory in the Ladies Doubles Final against Timea Babos of Hungary and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her Ladies' Singles Quarter-Finals match against Camila Giorgi of Italy on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of The United States is congratulated by her sister and opponant Venus Williams of The United States following their ladies singles third round match on Day Five of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Naomi Osaka of Japan cries after winning the Women's Singles finals match alongside runner up Serena Williams of the United States on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images) Through the years MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Serena Williams of the United States looks on in her quarter final match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during day 10 of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Serena Williams attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/Getty Images for The Met Museum/) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Serena Williams of the United States serves during of her Women's Singles round three match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on day five of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2019 in Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Tennis player Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the "The Game Changers" New York premiere at Regal Battery Park 11 on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images) (Jim Spellman/Getty Images) Through the years AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) (Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Through the years AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of the USA holds her daughter Alexis Olympia with the trophy following the Women's Final between Serena Williams and Jessica Pegula of the USA on day seven of the 2020 Women's ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) (Phil Walter/Getty Images) Through the years MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Serena Williams of the United States looks on during her Women's Singles second round match against Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia on day three of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images) (Graham Denholm/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her Women’s Singles third round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Six of the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images) Through the years MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 08: Serena Williams of The United States of America plays a forehand in her Women's Singles first round match against Laura Siegemund of Germany during day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Serena Williams of The United States serves in her Ladies' Singles First Round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during Day Two of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Serena Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Serena Williams of The United States waves to the crowd after losing against Harmony Tan of France during their Women's Singles First Round Match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Through the years TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 08: Serena Williams of the United States serves against Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 8, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) (VAUGHN RIDLEY/Getty Images) Through the years TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 08: Serena Williams of the United States serves against Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 8, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) (VAUGHN RIDLEY/Getty Images)

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