‘Set to broil’: Parts of Alaska under heat advisory

FILE PHOTO: Ketchikan is under a heat advisory with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — For a city where the normal high temperature in July and August is around 64 degrees, the weather the residents have been having is way out of the norm.

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Weather forecasters in Alaska are calling it “exceptional warmth,” with heat advisories in effect as temperatures are expected to climb to near 85 degrees, Alaska’s News Source reported.

The Ketchikan Fire Department is having a bit of fun with the hot weather, saying that the city “has been set to broil.”

“We understand if you need a moment to process this information—or to locate the shorts you purchased three years ago and have never worn,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

They gave some reminders on how to stay safe, including drinking plenty of water, but iced coffee, while “emotionally hydrating,” does not count.

They also said, “Wear sunscreen and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Alaskans can burn quickly after nine months of being stored in the dark” and “Please remember that standing in front of the open freezer eating ice cream is not an official cooling center.’

The fire department also had some legitimate safety reminders, including knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

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