Simone Biles says 3 masked men broke into her home, stole Porsche

“Feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in mask(s) came to our house and stole my Porsche,” Biles, 29, said in a Monday clip posted to TikTok. “Stole the GTS.
“But that’s another story. If you guys wanna know, I’ll do a ‘storytime’ on that. I feel like I need a reality TV show. The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity. And so it would be really easy for producers to just film regularly.”
Biles added that the theft was “one of the reasons” why she and her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, got their Doberman, USA Today reported.
Biles did not provide additional details about the alleged incident but said she and her husband managed to recover the vehicle and were “onto the next.” She discussed the alleged incident while preparing to pick up a new vehicle, according to the newspaper.
It was unclear when the vehicle was stolen, ABC News reported.
Biles, who has won seven Olympic gold medals and 23 World Championship gold medals, added that she plans to move to Indianapolis to be near Owens, who joined the Colts this season after spending two years with the Chicago Bears.
“I’ve been in Houston most of the time, so I’m going to officially move there (to Indianapolis) a little bit later,” Biles told People in a Sept. 8 interview. “So I haven’t experienced too much, but the stadium is stunning. It’s beautiful.
“I’m just excited to watch my husband. It doesn’t matter, as long as he’s safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care.”