Southwest unveils airport lounge plans

Southwest is finally taking a page out of the playbook of major airlines and will be cutting the ribbon on airport lounges.

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The Wall Street Journal said the airline is “late to the lounge game” as the model did not “fit with the airline’s egalitarian ethos.” Southwest used to promote its “bags fly free” and open seating with the same seats throughout the cabin business plan, but both have gone by the wayside, with the company now charging for bags for most passengers and offering assigned and tiered seating.

Four lounges are planned, opening at Austin, Texas (AUS), Baltimore (BWI), Honolulu (HNL) and Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) airports, the company said in a news release. At least seven additional lounges are expected to open after the initial four locations.

“Each lounge will combine the warmth and friendliness you expect from Southwest with sophisticated design, locally-inspired dining, and high-quality amenities offered in the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge Network today,” Southwest said.

The company did not specify what will be available in the lounges but said they would be “welcoming spaces to relax, work, recharge, and enjoy food and beverages inspired by each city.”

They’re expected to open in late 2027, with customers of a new, premium Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card issued by Chase able to gain access. The company has also not given any details on the credit card, including any potential fees, The Wall Street Journal reported.

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