‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer filled with cameos swings across the web

FILE PHOTO: Tom Holland is seen on the set of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

This may be one of those movie trailers that will need several viewings to catch everything.

Sony, with the help of the film’s star Tom Holland, dropped the trailer for the upcoming web-slinging sequel “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

This is the first time in four years that Holland has donned the Spidey suit, and it follows the 2021 blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which set up the latest installment, Variety reported.

At the end of “No Way Home,” Peter Parker made the tough decision to set things right in the multiverse and wipe the world’s memory that Parker was the “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Along with Holland, the film once again stars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned, according to Variety. Along with the “Spider-Man” alumni, other familiar faces are in the trailer, such as Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher.

Michael Mando returns as the Scorpion, last seen in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The film also includes: Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas and Marvin Jones II.

With new faces come new powers for Parker and his alter ego.

Deadline shared the synopsis, which reads, “as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

The Hollywood Reporter called “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” a prequel for “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Watch the trailer below or click here:

Filming wrapped late last year and was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, according to Deadline.

The trailer dropped a day after, along with what IGN called “officially-sanctioned snippets” shared by Holland and fans around the world on social media, teasing the first preview.

“Brand New Day” swings into theaters on July 31.

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