Sports Illustrated unveils 2026 Swimsuit Edition cover models

(L-R) Hillary Duff, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English are the four women who will grace this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Sports Illustrated has announced the athletes, entertainers, and moguls the magazine will highlight in its Swimsuit Edition. It has also shared the four women who will be spotlighted on its cover.

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This year, the cover models include Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Williams, Alix Earle and Hilary Duff, Sports Illustrated announced.

“This quartet of women are changemakers in their respective industries and each personifies what it means to succeed in their own way," the magazine said.

Hillary Duff

Duff, 38, was first known for her role as Lizzie McGuire in the Disney Channel show of the same name. She broke out of the child star mold and became a singer, releasing her sixth studio album this past February and kicking off her “The Lucky Me Tour” next month.

Tiffany Haddish

Haddish, 46, is known as a standup comedian and actress, as the magazine said, “she is officially adding ‘SI Swimsuit Issue cover model’ to her impressive résumé.”

Her Sports Illustrated cover is helping her follow in her grandmother’s footsteps. She was a swimsuit model decades ago and one of the first Black women to model clothing on television.

“Just being there and just feeling like, ‘Wow, I wish my grandma was alive. I wish my grandma would’ve seen this,” she said on the “Today” show.

Alix Earle

This isn’t Earle’s first connection to the annual publication. She was on the first digital issue in 2024 and was in the previous two print editions. But this year, the 25-year-old social media influencer is on the cover.

“I often feel like I am a big sister to my audience. I’m being honest and hopefully showing that it is O.K. to embrace exactly who you are,” Earle shared. “And that’s exactly what SI Swim does. It’s not about presenting this perfect picture. It celebrates women, not because they are flawless, but because they are fully themselves—the good, the bad, everything.”

Nicole Williams English

Williams English, 41, has been part of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit era since she announced her pregnancy during the Swim Week runway show in 2022 and was named Rookie of the Year in 2023, and has been part of the magazine since then. This year, though, the model, mother and entrepreneur has landed the cover.

In all, 34 women are being honored in this year’s magazine.

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