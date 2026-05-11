‘Star Wars’ actor Michael Pennington dies

FILE PHOTO: Michael Pennington during the unveiling of a new plaque commemorating her friend and fellow actor Sir John Gielgud on Cowley Street in Westminster on April 27, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. Pennington died at the age of 82. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

An actor known for his role overseeing the construction of the second Death Star in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” has died.

Michael Pennington was 82 years old.

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Pennington portrayed Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod, Variety reported.

The Telegraph confirmed his death, but a cause was not shared.

Pennington had a long career spanning several decades on the stage and on screen.

He starred in “Hamlet” in 1969 and “The Iron Lady” in 2011 opposite Meryl Streep, Deadline reported.

His most recent role was in 2022, providing voice work for five episodes of “Raised by Wolves.” He also played Anton Chekhov in an episode of “Footprints” in 2021, IMDB said.

However, his “main love,” as Deadline described, was the stage, performing in “Hamlet,” “The Henrys,” and not only being part of The Royal Shakespeare Company but eventually co-founding the English Shakespeare Company.

“Hamlet” was a key play for Pennington.

He saw a production by Paul Rogers and, as a student at Marlborough, decided he wanted to become an actor. He also declined a role in “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” to play Hamlet on the stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1981.

“I realized I couldn’t let Hamlet go. It is one of the prizes,” he said, according to Variety and The Telegraph.

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