Starbucks Red Cup Day: How to get your free holiday cup

Starbucks is getting ready to give its customers its yearly gift.
Nov. 17 marks the coffeehouse’s annual Red Cup Day.
The free red reusable cup will be available at the cafe, through the drive-thru, in the app, and for delivery with DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats, as long as you order a qualifying holiday beverage.
The cup features a coffee tree branch tied with a red bow, and it is encircled by a painted green-and-white grosgrain ribbon, which also appears on all holiday cups and in-store holiday decor.
The following drinks are eligible for the free limited-edition cup:
- Apple Pomegranate Refresher
- Caramel Brulée Chai
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Gingerbread Chai
- Gingerbread Latte
- Hot Chocolate
- Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
- Pecan Oatmilk Cortado
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Snowy Apple Drink
- Sugar Cookie Latte
- Sugar Cookie Matcha
- Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew
- Tiramisu Velvet Latte
- White Hot Chocolate
- Holiday and Fall Cold Foams
- Protein Cold Foams
Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed coffees are not eligible, the company said in a news release.
If you’re lucky enough to get one of the cups, you can get a 10-cent discount when you bring it back for a future order. Starbucks Rewards members will also earn double stars on orders when they have their red cup.
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