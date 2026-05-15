‘Survivor Greece’ contestant loses part of leg; show suspended

FILE PHOTO: A "Survivor Greece" contestant was injured when he was hit by a boat propeller while spearfishing.

“Survivor Greece” broadcasts are on pause after a contestant suffered a devastating injury.

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Stavros Floros, 21, was spearfishing on a filming break in the Dominican Republic when a tourist boat “accidentally struck him” in the water, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The watercraft’s propeller partially amputated the beekeeper’s leg below the knee. It also damaged Floros’ right ankle.

AcunMedya, a production company, said that he was “diving without a surface marker buoy in an area frequented by tourist vessels” when he was hit, the Toronto Sun reported.

The company said he was “hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is out of danger.”

The incident is under investigation.

“Survivor Greece” is in its 13th season, which started airing in January. It was the No. 1 show in its timeslot, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Skai TV said, “Until the causes of the incident are fully investigated, the television broadcast of the program is being suspended.

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