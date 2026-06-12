Suspect dead, 11 injured in Texas shooting, police say

At least one person is dead and 11 others were injured during a shooting on Friday in Midland, Texas.

MIDLAND, Texas — At least one person is dead and 11 were injured on Friday as a standoff between a gunman and police ended after approximately three hours in western Texas.

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Mayor: Suspect is dead

Update 12:53 a.m. ET June 12: Midland Mayor Lori Blong confirmed that the shooting suspect was dead, KWES reported.

“The active shooter situation has ended and the shooter is confirmed deceased,” she tweeted. “The active investigation continues so road closures and delays are expected in the area.

The active shooter situation has ended and the shooter is confirmed deceased. The active investigation continues so road closures and delays are expected in the area. — Mayor Lori Blong (@mayorloriblong) June 12, 2026

Officials: Standoff is over

Update 12:42 p.m. ET June 12: Midland Police said that the situation “ended” about 11:30 a.m. CT, KWES reported.

Officials in Midland said five of the victims were in stable condition, while four were undergoing surgery, according to the television station.

The condition of the other victims has not been revealed, according to the television station.

Original report: Midland Mayor Lori Blong confirmed the numbers during a news conference, KMID reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and our officers,” Blong told reporters.

Authorities said the suspected shooter remained barricaded inside a building in the area, KOSA reported.

Midland Police responded to an active shooter incident Friday in the 4600 block of West Wall Street, according to the television station.

“Officers heard gunfire coming from the building and worked quickly to secure and clear the area,” Midland police Chief Greg Snow said in a statement. “Armored units were deployed, and partner agencies assisted in the response. Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing.”

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

No other details have been released as the situation continues, police said.

On the City of Midland’s Facebook page, officials posted a message from Snow that confirmed there was an active shooter.

The incident has been contained to West Wall Street in Midland but began around 8:08 a.m. CT in an area of southeast Midland, Blong told reporters.

🚨ACTIVE POLICE SCENE IN MIDLAND🚨



STAY CLEAR OF THE AREA NEAR: Fasken Drive across from Cavendar Subaru to Eisenhower Street and Wall Street (Highway 80/Business 20).



Midland PD, DPS, and Texas Rangers on scene. pic.twitter.com/yvS3FiC5It — TxDPS - West Texas Region (@TxDPSWest) June 12, 2026

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